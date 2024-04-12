Roth Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profire Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Profire Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Profire Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.52. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

