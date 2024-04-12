Roth Capital Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

