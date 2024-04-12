Roth Capital Weighs in on Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the mineral exploration company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 1.1 %

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.77. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 251.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,453 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,877 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 364.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 92,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.