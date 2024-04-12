Roth Capital Weighs in on Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

REPX stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $599.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $17,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,194,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,262,867. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,248 shares of company stock worth $19,024,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

