RxSight’s (RXST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RXST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $55.31 on Thursday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $292,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $1,403,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,280,585 in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 264,228 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

