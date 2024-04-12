S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the stock.
S4 Capital Stock Performance
LON:SFOR opened at GBX 62.65 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162.20 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.80 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.96.
S4 Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.