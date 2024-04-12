S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the stock.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 62.65 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162.20 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £361.80 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.96.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

