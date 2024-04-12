Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $676.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.16.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $587.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.77 and a 200-day moving average of $468.80. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $196,512,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after buying an additional 519,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,117,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

