Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,100,241.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $4,530,450.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $4,502,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $4,525,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total value of $4,587,900.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total value of $4,493,850.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,441,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $299.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.37.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 135.4% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Salesforce by 229.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 50.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

