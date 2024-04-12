Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,934,139.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,153,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,622,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42.

On Tuesday, February 6th, John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $2,490,387.48.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,943,626.70.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $40.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Samsara by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,421,000 after buying an additional 2,425,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after buying an additional 731,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

