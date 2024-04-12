Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 7,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.