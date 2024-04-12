Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.69. The stock has a market cap of $483.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

