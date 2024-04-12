Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,717 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

