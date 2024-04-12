SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 276.4% in March

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, an increase of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SCWorx Trading Down 0.8 %

WORX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

