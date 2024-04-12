SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 276.4% in March

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, an increase of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SCWorx Trading Down 0.8 %
WORX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.
SCWorx Company Profile
