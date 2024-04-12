SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SCWorx Stock Performance
Shares of WORX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
SCWorx Company Profile
