SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the March 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCWorx Stock Performance

Shares of WORX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

