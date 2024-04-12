Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “negative” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 38.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1,473.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

