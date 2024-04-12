Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Hexcel Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

