Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.0 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.