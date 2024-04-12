SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952 ($12.05).

SEGRO Price Performance

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

SGRO opened at GBX 862.40 ($10.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 866.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 825.34. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 675 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 913 ($11.56). The firm has a market cap of £11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

