Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 17,564 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 775.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $191.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

