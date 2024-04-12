Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,934 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVE stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average of $169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

