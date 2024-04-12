Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $84.06 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

