Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $59,190,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CGI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 948,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,095,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

