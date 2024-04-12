Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 219 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

