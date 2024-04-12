Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 53,946 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 337.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

