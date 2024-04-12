Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

