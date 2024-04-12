Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFIS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

