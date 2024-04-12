Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,841,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Booking by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Booking by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,637.87 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,598.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,351.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

