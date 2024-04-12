Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $523.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

