Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 136.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

