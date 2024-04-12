Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

