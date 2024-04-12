Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.04.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.