Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

