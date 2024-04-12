Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 25,670 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

