Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,660 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 229.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,646,000 after acquiring an additional 239,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

ROP opened at $539.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

