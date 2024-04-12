Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,153 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.45. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

