Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,249 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $272.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

