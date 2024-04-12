Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $408,750,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $773.82 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $845.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

