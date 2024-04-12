Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 176.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,013,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,154,000.

SPYV opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

