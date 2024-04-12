Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 802.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,884 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 253.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

