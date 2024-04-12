Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.79. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

