Shore Capital Upgrades AO World (LON:AO) to “Buy”

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AO World Stock Performance

LON AO opened at GBX 107 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.99 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.40 ($1.38).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,947.35). Corporate insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

