Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Drops By 92.2%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.53. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

