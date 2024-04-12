Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Increases By 11,980.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 11,980.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,487.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 79,560.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWSH opened at $7.28 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

