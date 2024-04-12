Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Drops By 41.8%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 721,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASMPT Stock Performance
ASMVF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
ASMPT Company Profile
