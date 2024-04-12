Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Declines By 92.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

