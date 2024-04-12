Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Increases By 52.5%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,882,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 3,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,508.2 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BJCHF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile
