Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Increases By 52.5%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,882,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 3,856,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,508.2 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BJCHF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

