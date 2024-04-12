Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Increases By 5,785.7%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 5,785.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Commercial International Bank has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.81.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.