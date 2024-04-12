Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Expands By 580.7%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,900 shares, a growth of 580.7% from the March 15th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,054.3 days.

XNGSF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

