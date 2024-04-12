Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Declines By 73.0%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

