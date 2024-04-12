Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Increases By 16,375.0%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 16,375.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349,833.00, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

